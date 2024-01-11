Why is PM Modi in a hurry to inaugurate Ram Temple? Congress hits out at BJP for ‘not listening’ to Shankaracharyas
Congress criticizes BJP for rushing to inaugurate an under-construction Ram Temple in Ayodhya after four Shankaracharyas refuse to attend the event.
After four Shankaracharya (religious heads) refused to attend the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Congress hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commenting ‘why are they in a hurry to inaugurate an under-construction building’.
