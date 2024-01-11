After four Shankaracharya (religious heads) refused to attend the Ram Temple inauguration in Ayodhya, Congress hit out at Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) commenting ‘why are they in a hurry to inaugurate an under-construction building’. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Shankaracharyas cited that the event is not happening adhering to scriptural guidelines for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony

Taking a jibe at the BJP, Congress leader Alka Lamba, "Ask them (BJP), why are the Shankaracharyas not going (to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony). They said that construction of Ram Mandir is incomplete, why are the BJP and PM in a hurry? Inaugurating the temple while it is under construction and politicising it; it is evident because elections are nearing."

On a similar note, Karnataka Congress leader Priyank Kharge questioned, "The four Shankaracharyas and saints are saying that the Ram temple is incomplete. Why is BJP seeking answers from Congress, but not listening to what the Shankaracharyas are saying?"

Why Shankaracharyas' are refusing to attend the ceremony? Uttarakhand’s Jyotir Mutt head, shankaracharya Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati noted four prominent shankaracharyas will not attend the event as the consecration ceremony will take place without completing the construction of the temple

"Not because of any aversion or hatred, but because it's shankaracharyas' duty to follow shastra-vidhi (rituals of the shastras) and ensure that they are followed. And here, shastra-vidhi is being ignored. The biggest problem is that the pran pratishtha (consecration) is being done when the temple is still incomplete," he said as reported by the Print

On the other hand, Swami Avimukteshwaranand, Shankaracharya of Jyotish Peeth Math emphasised that ‘the construction of the temple doesn't signify a victory for Sanatan Dharma.’

"Ayodhya already had a Ram Mandir before, and its construction isn't a gift or triumph for the religion. Political leaders not going to Ayodhya on January 22 may be due to their political constraints, but no such constraints bind me. When cow slaughter ends in the country, I will visit Ayodhya's Ram Mandir, celebrating with enthusiasm. Since the honourable court's decision, the land belongs to Hindus, and its use or misuse depends on their discretion."

Meanwhile, Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati, the Shankaracharya of Puri Govardhan Peeth, said expressed concerns about maintaining Lord Ram's honour and insisted that the worship should align with traditional practices.

"It should be done according to scriptural guidelines, and the worship should be conducted in accordance to the belief that Ram is not secular. According to scripture, Pran Pr and worship programmes should be conducted; otherwise, the deity's radiance diminishes, and demonic entities enter, causing havoc" Swami Nishchalanand Saraswati said.

On January 22, the idols of Lord Ram will be installed inside the sanctum sanctorum of the temple. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP leaders, actors, sports stars, celebrities and thousands of saints are expected to attend the event in Ayodhya.

