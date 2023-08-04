‘Why PM Modi is comparing Manipur with Rajasthan?’: CM Ashok Gehlot

‘Why PM Modi is comparing Manipur with Rajasthan?’: CM Ashok Gehlot1 min read 04 Aug 2023, 06:35 AM IST
Rajasthan CM Gehlot questions PM Modi's comparison of Manipur and Rajasthan on women's safety.
Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi why he is comparing Manipur and Rajasthan with respect to criminal cases against women. The remarks came while addressing a press briefing in Jaipur on Thursday, according to a report published by the news agency ANI.
“I think PM Modi is also nervous this time. The way he uses his language is not right. He is comparing Rajasthan with Manipur. What has happened to the Prime Minister? Prime Minister, tell me, have you got Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh studied?" CM Gehlot said.
He said, “You are saying that Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh are getting ruined, I am worried. I would like to ask the Prime Minister whether he has got the complete study done, you can hold a press conference, hold a meeting with us. We are not afraid of suggestions and criticisms."
Gehlot's statements came after PM Modi took a dig at the Congress-ruled states of Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh over crime against women while denouncing a strip-naked horror video that went viral a day before the start of the monsoon session of Parliament.
CM Gehlot further targeted Rajasthan BJP leaders and asked them ‘Are you worthy of becoming CM face?’, ANI reported.
“What is your level? You have become the face of the Chief Minister. Are you worthy of the face of the Chief Minister? Will the people of Rajasthan accept you as the Chief Minister?" he said.
He further lashed out at the BJP state leadership for relying only on the popularity of the PM to fight the elections. He said PM Modi is an international leader and a world guru, so why did they bring him into the state?
"PM Modi is an international leader, a world guru, “Why are you bringing him into the state, BJP leaders do not have the courage, Is there any man (BJP leader) in Rajasthan who is not qualified," Gehlot added.
Rajasthan assembly elections are due to be held later this year.
(With ANI inputs)
