Why political parties now see women’s vote as game-changer

Poll tickets and welfare promises are tools for political parties to attract women voters. This newfound love for women in Indian politics is welcome news, but the push has come from female voters themselves. In the newly democratic India, male voters were around 12% more likely to turn up to cast their votes than women. Even in the 1980s and 1990s, the gap was still around 9-10%. But in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, male voter turnout exceeded the female turnout only marginally. By 2019, the gap had almost closed.

