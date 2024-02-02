Why Rahul Gandhi's ‘Nyay Yatra’ won't help Congress win Lok Sabha polls 2024; Prashat Kishore says, ‘Worst time to…’
The yatra, spanning 110 districts in 15 states, will conclude in Mumbai around the same time as the Lok Sabha elections, leading to criticism of Congress' seat-sharing deals with allies.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen the wrong time to start the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, cited ace political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor and further critised his advisors saying, ‘it was the worst time to leave the Delhi headquarters’.
