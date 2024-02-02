Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has chosen the wrong time to start the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’, cited ace political strategist-turned-activist Prashant Kishor and further critised his advisors saying, ‘it was the worst time to leave the Delhi headquarters’.

Speaking to India Today, he said, “Look at whoever is advising them. This could be the worst time for you to leave headquarters and go for a yatra."

Kishor cited that the yatra should have been conducted six months to a year before elections, and further stressed the need to focus on strategic allies, finalising candidates and campaign strategy.

“When you are needed at headquarters, you are in the field. When you needed to be in the field then you were sitting in Delhi. I don't know who advises them," Kishor said.

Along similar lines, Kishor told Indian Express that he finds no logic in Rahul Gandhi's Manipur-to-Mumbai yatra. “At a time when he should be at the centre of where politics happen, he is busy doing a Yatra in the Northeast. Visiting the areas is fine but deserting the headquarters is definitely not a wise move. I don’t know who is advising him on these issues."

The 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra,' which started in Manipur on January 14, will cover to traverse 6,713 km over 67 days, spanning 110 districts in 15 states, concluding in Mumbai on March 20. The dates are very close to the Lok Sabha elections, which are likely to be held between April and May.

Why is it a critical time INDI alliance?

The statement holds significance as Congress is receiving flak from some INDIA bloc allies over ‘seat-sharing’ deals. In Bihar, Nitish Kumar ditched the Mahagathbandhan and formed a new government in alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party it also severed ties with the opposition alliance.

Meanwhile, in Bengal, TMC has declared that it will contest the Lok Sabha elections ‘solo’. Chief minister Mamata Banerjee said that she was keen on a seat-sharing arrangement with the Congress but it joined hands with the CPI(M) to assist the BJP in the elections, forcing her to go it alone in the Lok Sabha polls.

