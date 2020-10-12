Why regional parties work only in some states

Regional parties have been influential actors on India’s political stage for some time now. But why are some of them a force and others are not? One recent paper puts these differing performances down to the working of the state units of national parties such as the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party.

The less autonomy these state units have—meaning they have to obey diktats from the high command in New Delhi—the better the opposing regional parties do in elections, finds the study.

The author, University of London fellow Dishil Shrimankar, looks at national party units in 15 states to figure out how autonomous they are. Autonomy could mean being able to pick their leader, their allies, and their own policies.

The analysis shows that voters with strong regional sentiments are more likely to vote for regional parties when the local unit of a national party lacks autonomy.

When state units of national parties are autonomous enough, they tend to appeal to local voters on emotional issues that matter to them. This prevents regional parties from monopolizing such issues, thus reducing demand for them to represent voter interests, Shrimankar finds.

Also, when there is less autonomy, leaders of state units have less of a say in decision-making, which could make them eventually defect to regional parties or form their own. Given how Indian voters identify more with personalities over parties, a defector could take voters with them and harm the national party’s chances. The analysis shows this helps the vote share of regional parties improve when more leaders defect from a national party.

So if you are a national party and want to compete with the regional opponents, give your state unit some space.

Also read: “Why regional parties succeed at the sub-national level in India"

Snap Fact features new and interesting reads from the world of research.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via