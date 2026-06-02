Why Shashi Tharoor says requiring full rendition of Vande Mataram at official events is an 'unnecessary imposition'

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on has questioned the need to play all five verses of Vande Mataram at the beginning and end of official events. The Member f Parliament cllaed the practice ‘unnecessary and burdensome’ for audiences.

Speaking to reporters amid the controversy over the singing of the national song in Kerala, Tharoor said everyone respects Vande Mataram, but making the full version mandatory at every function was difficult to justify.

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"Vande Mataram is the national song and we stand up in respect when it is sung. The first verse, or the first couple of verses, is something most people know by heart," he said on Monday, 1 June.

Tharoor noted that traditionally the song was sung once at the start of an event, while the national anthem was played separately, often at the end.

‘There is no law passed by Parliament’ "Now they want all five verses to be sung at the beginning of every event and again at the end. I think that is an unnecessary imposition," the Congress Working Committee member told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

The MP from Thiruvananthapuram said the Kerala government had maintained that singing the full version was optional, while Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar appeared to hold a different view.

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"It may ultimately have to be adjudicated because there is no law passed by Parliament requiring this. It is more a matter of convention," he said.

Tharoor stressed that he had no objection to the national song itself.

"We all respect Vande Mataram. I can happily sing it for you," he remarked.

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Recalling a book launch event attended by Vice President C P Radhakrishnan in New Delhi, Tharoor said the full song had been played both at the beginning and end of the programme.

"For the audience, standing through a relatively unfamiliar and lengthy song twice became an issue," he said.

‘Unfortunate controversy’ Tharoor argued that the portion of Vande Mataram traditionally rendered in public was roughly the same length as the national anthem and had long been widely accepted and respected.

Calling the controversy unfortunate, he said he hoped it would be resolved amicably.

"I can understand singing it once during ceremonial occasions involving the president, vice president or prime minister. But singing the entire song twice during a short programme is difficult to understand. I don't see the rationale for it, and it is not particularly efficient either," he said.

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What is the controversy? Kerala Chief Minister V D Satheesan said last week that rendering Vande Mataram, in full was not mandatory as there was no law enacted by the Parliament in that regard.

Satheesan was responding to reporters' queries regarding Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar expressing concern over Vande Mataram not being sung in full in the state Assembly when he was present for the UDF government's policy address.

Arlekar was displeased that neither was the song sung in full, it was only played by a band.

(With PTI inputs)

Key Takeaways Shashi Tharoor argues that requiring the full version of Vande Mataram at all events is impractical.

Traditionally, only a portion of Vande Mataram is sung at public functions, similar to the national anthem.

The debate highlights the balance between respecting national symbols and ensuring audience comfort.