Why shipping crisis is likely to persist

In the initial covid-19 months, from about March 2020, major shipping lines actually anticipated surplus capacity following a sudden fall in demand due to lockdowns. They adjusted their operations accordingly, and re-routed vessels or simply parked them some place. By August 2020, freight rates started taking off (see Chart 2). At the heart of the crisis was a surge in demand, from consumers stuck in lockdown and driven by panic buying in the initial stages in some countries. Consumers, unable to spend on travel or eating out or entertainment outside the home, spent more on buying goods online. Online retailer Amazon, for example, saw its sales and net profit increase by 37% and 84%, respectively, in 2020.

