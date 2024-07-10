Why some Democrats are sticking with Joe Biden
Natalie Andrews , Katy Stech Ferek , Owen Tucker-Smith , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 10 Jul 2024, 12:14 PM IST
SummaryProgressives and Congressional Black Caucus members are among the loudest voices defending the president.
WASHINGTON : Democrats on Capitol Hill have thus far largely fallen in line behind President Biden or stopped short of calling for him to withdraw from the race, as he continues to try to assure Democratic voters and donors that he can effectively campaign against, and ultimately defeat, Donald Trump.
