What Kerch Bridge attack means for Russia

On 8 October, a massive explosion rocked the bridge. The exact cause is being hotly debated with some claiming a missile strike by Ukraine. However, analysts point to CCTV footage that shows that a truck drove onto the bridge before exploding. Three people were killed and a part of the road bridge collapsed. The fires from the explosion spread to oil tankers on the bridge and also engulfed the railway tracks which run parallel to the roads. In the aftermath of the incident, Moscow claims that traffic on both the rail and road bridges has resumed. Repairs are ongoing on the section of the bridge that collapsed.