What Kerch Bridge attack means for Russia

An explosion on a Russian-built bridge connecting Crimea to Russian mainland threatens to escalate the war in Ukraine. Moscow has accused Kyiv of terrorism on the Kerch Bridge, a vital logistical asset damaged by truck bombing. Mint explains the latest event in the war.
This bridge is understood to be a pet project of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was inaugurated in 2018. Built at a cost of $3.6 billion, Kerch was the only bridge connecting the Russian mainland to Crimea after the province was annexed in 2014. The 19-kilometre long structure serves as a key artery for the supply of military assets and supplies to the Russian armed forces currently stationed in Crimea. It also has enormous political significance given Putin’s personal interest in the project. The bridge, which has helped solidify Moscow’s control over Crimea, has been a key symbol of Russian rule.
What exactly happened?
On 8 October, a massive explosion rocked the bridge. The exact cause is being hotly debated with some claiming a missile strike by Ukraine. However, analysts point to CCTV footage that shows that a truck drove onto the bridge before exploding. Three people were killed and a part of the road bridge collapsed. The fires from the explosion spread to oil tankers on the bridge and also engulfed the railway tracks which run parallel to the roads. In the aftermath of the incident, Moscow claims that traffic on both the rail and road bridges has resumed. Repairs are ongoing on the section of the bridge that collapsed.
Who is responsible for the bridge’s destruction?
Putin called the bombing an act of terror and blamed Ukrainian special services. While Ukraine has not officially taken responsibility for the act, senior figures from the country have praised the action. These include the parliamentary leader of President Zelenskyy’s political party, a key adviser and the secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defense Council.
What does this mean for the war?
At a tactical level, the bombing of Kerch Bridge reveals Moscow’s weak and exposed supply lines in Crimea. While supplies into Crimea will not stop, Russia will rely heavily on the sole remaining supply route through Melitopol. The success of the attack points to massive failures in Russian intelligence and reinforces the perception that Russia has lost control of the war. Given how closely the project was associated with Putin, it is also a major blow to the Russian president’s personal prestige.
What could happen next in the war?
Russia responded to the bombing with a series of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities like Kyiv, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipro, Kharkiv and Lviv. This may point to an ugly turn in the war with attacks on civilian infrastructure becoming increasingly more common. Experts are also worried over the appointment of General Sergei Surovikin as overall commander of the Russian war effort in Ukraine. Surovikin, who also commanded Russian forces in Syria, has been accused in the past of excessive brutality against civilian targets.