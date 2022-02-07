Why this poll season matters, in five charts

Punjab is a weak territory for the BJP after the fallout with long-time ally Shiromani Akali Dal. But in all other poll-bound states, the BJP is in power, either by itself or with alliance support. Back in 2017, two of these four—Goa and Manipur—had become the sites of the party’s earliest experiments with forming governments despite losing elections. In these five years, the BJP has continued successfully with that strategy of stitching victorious post-poll alliances, and has used it to earn a foothold in most parts of India.

