Why trains will struggle to replace short flights

Capacity must be sized to the few departure hours in which airlines fill their big planes, leaving wasted space for much of the day. Trains must also take people directly to airports, not city centers. Such “intermodal" networks are often nonexistent. Spain, for example, is only surpassed by China in kilometers of high-speed rail, but so far hasn’t connected its main airports to it. The investments needed to deliver all of this high-speed capacity to smaller cities aren’t just hugely costly, but also polluting.