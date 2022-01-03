Why UP sees high-pitch poll campaign on religious lines

Uttar Pradesh has roughly 25% swing voters, show estimates from the CSDS surveys. In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, 41% of the swing voters in the state picked the party they felt would win, while only 8% voted for the party they believed would lose. The swing towards the winning party is greater among Muslims: half of the voters from the community who were surveyed said they picked the party that was likely to win. No wonder, the communal campaign is also a way to target swing voters.