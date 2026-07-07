Why was Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj removed? Centre cites security concerns, IT Rules, forms panel to examine the movie

The Union government had directed OTT platform ZEE5 to take down the Diljit Dosanjh-starrer film 'Satluj', citing ‘security concerns’ and obligations under IT Rules 2021, news agency PTI reported citing sources.

The controversial movie depicts the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra during the turbulent '90s in Punjab.

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Also Read | Kunal Kamra calls out CBFC after Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj is taken down

OTT content falls outside the purview of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) and is regulated under the provisions of Part III of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

A government official told news agency PTI that the makers of 'Satluj' had applied for CBFC certification in 2022 under the original title 'Punjab 95', but the censor board did not accept the 127 cuts suggested by the makers and withheld its release.

"They kept sitting on the suggested cuts and eventually released the movie quietly on OTT with a new title. OTT is not within the CBFC's jurisdiction. When the matter came to the government's attention, Zee was asked to take down the film.

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"The direction was given due to security concerns. The OTT platform was asked to comply with the obligations under the intermediary guidelines. If they want to release the film in theatres and OTT, they should follow the laid down norms," the official told PTI.

The Honey Trehan-directed film delves into the life of Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994. He was abducted in 1995 and was never seen again.

Also Read | Why is Diljit Dosanjh's Satluj controversial

The movie was released on ZEE5 without any cuts, but on Sunday evening, the platform shared a statement saying it's no longer available in India. The film, however, remains available to stream abroad through ZEE5 Global.

High-level committee constituted The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) on 6 July constituted a high-level interdepartmental committee (IDC) to examine the contents of the movie, Hindustan Times said.

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The order was made under Section 69A of the Information Technology (IT) Act, read with Part 3 of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules 2021, the HT report said.

Section 69A empowers the government to direct intermediaries to block or remove access to online content on specified grounds including public order, national security, and the sovereignty and integrity of India.

Part 3 of the IT Rules extends this framework, in a limited way, to publishers of online curated content and digital news, empowering the MIB to issue such directions to OTT platforms and news publishers.

A set of codes of ethics, laid down by the Bombay High Court in 2021, is set out in the appendix to the IT Rules, which require OTT platforms to avoid publishing content prohibited by law and to undertake age-based classification of content.

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The Madras High Court later said that the stay would have a pan-India effect. It was not immediately clear if the Centre invoked the code of ethics in its direction to ZEE5.

The code of ethics states that when deciding "to feature or transmit or publish or exhibit" any content, a publisher shall exercise due caution and discretion when it affects the sovereignty and integrity of India or threatens, endangers or jeopardises the security of the State.

It underlines that caution should also be exercised in the case of content detrimental to India's friendly relations with foreign countries and likely to incite violence or disturb the maintenance of public order.

Also Read | How much did Diljit Dosanjh charge for Satluj? Honey Trehan reveals

"A publisher shall take into consideration India's multi-racial and multi-religious context and exercise due caution and discretion when featuring the activities, beliefs, practices, or views of any racial or religious group," the code of ethics adds.

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Sparked a political row The movie's removal sparked a political row. Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal has slammed the removal, saying Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression.

Badal, the former deputy chief minister of Punjab, said he was shocked and saddened by the "arbitrary removal of Satluj from #ZEE5 in India". This is not mere censorship, it is an assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression, he said.

"I strongly condemn this move. Punjab deserves to confront its past with honesty, not suppression," Badal said in a post on X.

The film, based on the life of human rights activist Jaswant Singh Khalra, was stuck in censorship for over three years. The Honey Trehan-directed movie was released without any cuts, but on Sunday evening ZEE5 shared a statement to inform viewers that it's no longer available in India.

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In the movie, Dosanjh plays Khalra, who investigated the cremation of thousands of unidentified bodies in Punjab during a 10-year period from 1984 to 1994, before himself disappearing in 1995. In 2005, four Punjab Police personnel were convicted for his abduction and murder and sentenced to seven years in prison. Two years later, the Punjab and Haryana High Court enhanced their sentence to life imprisonment.

In 2023, the movie was scheduled to have its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) but was removed from the line-up without any official statement from the organisers.

This is not mere censorship; it is an assault on our collective memory, truth, and freedom of expression.

The social drama had run into trouble with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), which had reportedly asked for an unprecedented 127 cuts. The delay in getting a clearance from the censor board forced the makers to postpone planned releases.

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(With PTI inputs)

About the Author Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, ...Read More ✕ Gulam Jeelani Gulam Jeelani is Political Desk Editor at LiveMint with over 16 years of experience covering national and international politics. Based in New Delhi, Jeelani delivers impactful political narratives through breaking stories, in-depth interviews, and analytical pieces at LiveMint since February 2024. The expertise in video production fuels his current responsibilities, which include curating content and conducting video interviews for an expanding digital audience.



Jeelani also travels during elections and key political events and has covered assembly elections in key states apart from national elections. He has previously worked with The Pioneer, Network18, India Today, News9Plus and Hindustan Times.



Jeelani’s tenure at LiveMint and previous experience at print and digital newsrooms have honed his skills in creating compelling text and video stories, explainers, and analysis that resonate with a diverse viewership.



Before moving to New Delhi in 2015, Jeelani was based in Uttar Pradesh, where he worked for five years as a reporter. In 2018, Jeelani was one of the two Indian journalists selected for the Alfred Friendly Fellowship in the US. There, he attended training workshops on reporting and data journalism, and he was attached to the Minneapolis Star Tribune in Minnesota, where he worked as a reporter.



Jeelani is a Bachelor's in Chemistry and holds a Masters Degree in journalism and mass communication from Aligarh Muslim University. Outside work, he enjoys poetry, cricket and movies.