Why was Kharge ‘hurt’ by fellow Congress leaders at CWC meet in Delhi?

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge vented out a personal grudge during the Congress Working Committee (CWC) in New Delhi on Wednesday, 19 August.

Kharge is learnt to have told those present at the CWC that he was “hurt” that many members of the committee did not openly come out in support of him on the ‘purification’ issue by condemning it.

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The CWC is the top decision-making body of the Congress. Formed in December 1920, it guides the party's policies, directs its overall strategy, and interprets the party constitution

Kharge was referring to the 'shuddhikaran' (purification) ceremony held at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani, Uttarakhand, following a rally addressed by him on August 8.

What did Kharge allege? At the meeting on Wednesday, Kharge said he felt “hurt” that all the CWC members and especially those “good-looking people” who get space in the media, did not speak about it, according to a report in Indian Express.

In the same meeting, AICC general secretary KC Venugopal said the party did raise the issue and condemned it. But Kharge’s body language suggested, those present at the meeting said, he was far from convinced, the IE report said.

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Kharge did not take any names during the meeting. The Congress president, however, said that that some leaders are prone to making comments and writing articles not in consonance with the party line.

Briefing the media after the CEC meeting, Venugopal spoke about the ‘purification’ row, arguing that the incident was “unacceptable” and “condemnable” and alleged that it reflected the mindset of the BJP.

What is the ‘purification’ row? The incident had triggered a political row after Congress alleged that those who organised the ‘shuddhikaran havan’ were linked to the BJP. The saffron party had distanced itself from the event.

Also Read | Ruckus in Rajya Sabha as Kharge invokes Manusmriti, BJP objects

Kharge had raised the issue in Rajya Sabha on the last day of Monsoon Session of Parliament on 13 August. Kharge, who is also the Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha, had then said that had never asked anyone to protect him because he is a Dalit, but the ‘purification’ event made him feel humiliated.

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Responding to Kharge, Union Minister JP Nadda distances BJP from the row and said the incident would be investigated.

Kharge addressed the "Vijay Shankhnaad" rally at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. Two days later, on 10 August, a right-wing group, 'Shri Ram Sena', performed a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) havan at the rally venue.

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal alleged that the 'Shri Ram Sena' group that performed the ceremony was associated with the BJP, a charge vehemently denied by the saffron party.

The BJP, however, denied any ties to the group, and accused the Congress of maligning the saffron party for political gain. BJP state spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Khajan Das claimed that certain slogans were raised during Kharge's rally at the Ramlila Ground which, he said, hurt the sentiments of the Sanatan community.

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Godiyal claimed that the ritual was performed because Kharge belongs to the Dalit community, and accused the BJP of creating divisions in society in the name of caste.

Vande Mataram Row Among other decisions, the CWC decided to abide by the 1937 resolution of its highest decision-making body on Vande Mataram, saying only two stanzas of the National Song would be sung at all party events henceforth.

The Congress decision came after the BJP accused its leaders of insulting Vande Mataram by not singing the full version at party events.

I felt “hurt” that all the CWC members and especially those “good-looking people” who get space in the media did not speak about it.

Addressing a press conference after the over-four-hour meeting of the CWC, Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said the party's stand is very clear, and it stands behind the decision of its top leadership in 1937.

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"There is no confusion on that. Congress president categorically said so yesterday in Goa. Today we also discussed the issue in the meeting of the CWC. Our stand is very clear that the 1937 resolution decided in which Mahatma Gandhi, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, Rabindranath Tagore, Subhas Chandra Bose and Sardar Patel - the top-most leadership of the party at that point of time were present.