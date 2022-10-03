Why you should book your holiday flights now
Demand for travel between Thanksgiving and New Year’s remains high, with capacity limited and prices showing signs of climbing
Demand for travel between Thanksgiving and New Year’s remains high, with capacity limited and prices showing signs of climbing
The best holiday present you can give yourself is to book flights immediately.
The best holiday present you can give yourself is to book flights immediately.
Already-high prices will likely rise significantly in the coming weeks, analysts and fare-trackers say. Holiday airfare is historically expensive, but is compounded this year by airlines’ attempts to manage schedules and capacity.
Already-high prices will likely rise significantly in the coming weeks, analysts and fare-trackers say. Holiday airfare is historically expensive, but is compounded this year by airlines’ attempts to manage schedules and capacity.
After a rocky spring and more troubles early in the summer, airlines have pared their schedules in the hopes of delivering better service, analysts say.
The average price for domestic travel during Thanksgiving week this year is $468, up 48% from the same time last year, according to recent search data from travel site Kayak. The data considered searches from Sept. 11 to Sept. 25, the company says. Current prices reflect reduced schedules and high demand. Prices will fluctuate, but the average price generally increases as the travel date approaches.
Prices in late December are higher, as well. The average price for domestic travel during Christmas week this year is $574, up 52% compared with the same time last year, according to Kayak data.
“If you find a fare that works for your budget, and the airline and schedule meet your needs, book it," says Henry Harteveldt, a travel-industry analyst and president of Atmosphere Research Group, a market-research firm.
In addition to booking now, analysts and travel-industry professionals recommend the following:
Depending on where you live and your destination, as well as the number of bags you want to check, you might study fares on budget airlines, including newercompetitors in the field who might not be on your radar.
Low-cost carriers Avelo and Breeze have added routes in recent months, says Mr. Harteveldt, and often fly from smaller airports. But travelers should be mindful of added fees for baggage and seat selection.
Sometimes early-morning flights are the best option, even if it means cutting family time short, says Heidi Goitia, a public-relations professional who lives in the Phoenix area. Ms. Goitia booked Thanksgiving flights for her two college-age children in late August. Her son will fly from Phoenix to Dallas on a 5 a.m. Southwest flight the Sunday after Thanksgiving.
“He will have more time on his hands than he would probably like, but it was the best price and keeping him here for just another few hours didn’t make sense," she says.
If you are concerned that you overpaid for your holiday flight, continue to track prices in the days and weeks after booking.
Many airlines allow you to cancel tickets for a travel credit. If the fare for your trip goes down, you can cancel your ticket and use a portion of the credit to rebook your trip, Mr. Harteveldt says. This option isn’t available for every fare, so keep an eye on the fare class when you book.
For most of the year, you shouldn’t use points or miles for domestic economy flights, says Adam Morvitz, founder and CEO of point.me, a points and miles search aggregator and booking service. But there are exceptions over the holidays, when airlines increase prices for domestic flights significantly, he says.
Generally, his service tries to get customers between 6 and 12 cents per point redeemed, compared with the 1 cent generally seen with credit-card redemptions, he says. The company uses an algorithm that searches more than 150 airlines for points deals and redemptions. This year, flights the Friday before Christmas generally cost 23,000 to 30,000 points for a one-way redemption from New York to Detroit.
Mr. Morvitz says this is a steep price during the rest of the year, but depending on what the cash fare is and how much a given airline has raised the price from the standard fare, it could make sense to use points, even if you don’t get the optimal redemption value.
Travelers willing to trade Thanksgiving dinner at Grandma’s house for an international holiday with Grandma can find good deals on flights abroad. It costs about $432 to fly from Chicago to Lisbon during Thanksgiving week compared with $475 to fly from Chicago to Phoenix, according to Kayak’s travel data.
There are also great points and miles redemptions for international first- and business-class tickets during Thanksgiving week, Mr. Morvitz says.
“You can’t say the same for Christmas," he says.