Maharashtra politics takes a new turn everyday. It started with split in Shiv Sena leading to fall of Uddhav Thackeray government in 2022 to now split in the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) when Ajit Pawar took oath as the Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra.

In a latest update, Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has reacted to Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan claims of Ajit Pawar will be appointed as Maharashtra CM on or around 10 August. Fadnavis has dismissed the Congress leader's claim and said that Eknath Shinde will continue to be the CM of Maha Yuti "Nowadays, several senior leaders can be seen making speculations. They may speculate as much as they want. When we formed the Maha Yuti alliance, all three leaders of all three parties were clear that the CM is Eknath Shinde and he will continue to be the CM of Maha Yuti. There is not going to be any change to this," Devendra Fadnavis said.

"As the leader of the biggest party of Maha Yuti, I would like to clearly say this - nobody should have any confusion in their mind. If Opposition tries to create confusion, it means they are indulging in kite flying and their kite will come down," he added.

Earlier, while talking to ANI, Chavan said that Pawar will become the chief minister of Maharashtra around August 10.

"I can't reveal my sources. I talked a long time back on this and it is only analysis which indicates that Ajit Pawar will become CM of Maharashtra. Why I'm saying this because the disqualification matter of 40 MLAs is pending before the Speaker (Rahul Narwekar). Supreme Court must give its decision under 90 days and that period will finish on 10th August or before that. So, there is a chance for Ajit Pawar to become Chief Minister," Chavan said.

Questioning the recent visit of Eknath Shinde to Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital, Chavan said that it indicates that Shinde is going to be “replaced" and the PM is biding him ‘farewell’.

"Why PM Narendra Modi called him (Eknath Shinde) a few days back. This visit should have taken place one year back after Eknath Shinde became Chief Minister of Maharashtra. It indicates that CM Eknath Shinde will be disqualified soon. So, the PM is doing his farewell. Eknath Shinde and his faction clearly violated the 10th Schedule of Supreme Court and the decision will come any time," he added.

Apart from Chavan, several Opposition leaders have claimed that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde would soon be replaced by Ajit Pawar as the “BJP has promised him the seat". Earlier on 3 July, Sanjay Raut had said that Pawar would soon replace Shinde in Maharashtra.

On 5 July, Pawar, who recently led a rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar with the help of at least 36 other supporters, had yet again expressed his ambition to become the chief minister. While addressing his supporters at MET Bandra in a show of strength, Ajit Pawar had said, “I want to become Maharashtra chief minister to implement certain plans I have for people's welfare." This is not the first time Ajit Pawar said he aspires to be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Earlier in April when he was asked if he would like to be the chief minister, Ajit Pawar replied in affirmation, saying, "Yes, I would 100 per cent like to be [CM]."

Meanwhile, earlier this month, in a surprise move, NCP's Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP-Shiv Sena, along with eight NCP MLAs. His political manoeuvre split the party founded by his uncle Sharad Pawar and changed the political equations of Maharashtra ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Pawar has drawn support from NCP leaders like Praful Patel, Chhagan Bhujbal, and Dilip Walse Patil and claimed his faction to be the 'real NCP', Sharad Pawar has also asserted himself to be the party boss by expelling several leaders for 'anti-party activities'.

(With inputs from agencies)