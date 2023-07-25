On 5 July, Pawar, who recently led a rebellion against his uncle Sharad Pawar with the help of at least 36 other supporters, had yet again expressed his ambition to become the chief minister. While addressing his supporters at MET Bandra in a show of strength, Ajit Pawar had said, “I want to become Maharashtra chief minister to implement certain plans I have for people's welfare." This is not the first time Ajit Pawar said he aspires to be the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. Earlier in April when he was asked if he would like to be the chief minister, Ajit Pawar replied in affirmation, saying, "Yes, I would 100 per cent like to be [CM]."