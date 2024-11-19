Kailash Gahlot’s exit to BJP a game-changer for AAP ahead of Delhi Elections?

The unexpected resignation of Kailash Gahlot from AAP to join BJP has sent shockwaves through the party just months before the Delhi Assembly elections. As a key architect of major welfare schemes, his departure raises questions about AAP's future and the fate of critical projects he oversaw.

Sayantani
Updated19 Nov 2024, 02:48 PM IST
New Delhi, Nov 18 (ANI): Former Delhi Transport Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot joins Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)
New Delhi, Nov 18 (ANI): Former Delhi Transport Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kailash Gahlot joins Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP), at BJP HQ in New Delhi on Monday. (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)(Rahul Singh)

Kailash Gahlot resigns from AAP, joins BJP: The sudden resignation of Kailash Gahlot, a senior leader and minister in the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), has sent shockwaves through AAP, creating a major political vacuum just months before the highly anticipated Delhi Assembly elections.

Although whispers of Kailash Gahlot’s departure had been circulating since the Lok Sabha elections, his formal exit has ignited renewed uncertainty within AAP’s ranks. His decision to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) raises questions about the party’s future, especially in light of the strategic importance Gahlot once held.

Also Read | Kailash Gahlot joins BJP, a day after quitting Aam Aadmi Party

Kailash Gahlot’s Political Journey, Impact on AAP

Kailash Gahlot, who served as the Minister for several key portfolios including Transport, Women and Child Development (WCD), Home, Administrative Reforms, and Information Technology (IT), was considered one of AAP’s most trusted figures.

His resignation is seen as a major blow to the party, particularly as he was widely regarded as a critical backroom operator and a key architect of several of Delhi's flagship welfare schemes.

Kailash Gahlot, who represented the Najafgarh constituency, had a reputation for bridging local issues with larger policy initiatives.

Also Read | What’s behind Kailash Gahlot’s resignation from Aam Aadmi Party?

Since joining AAP in 2015, Gahlot quickly became a prominent face of the party, particularly among Jaat voters. He was instrumental in AAP’s rise in the Najafgarh region, winning the assembly seat in both 2015 and 2020, the latter by a significantly larger margin.

Setback for AAP's Welfare Schemes for Delhi?

One of the most significant implications of Kailash Gahlot’s departure is the uncertainty surrounding several high-profile welfare schemes that he was overseeing. As the minister responsible for the “Mahila Samman Rashi” project, Gahlot was central to its planning and implementation. This project, which aims to provide 1,000 per month to women aged 18 and above, was touted as one of the flagship schemes of the Delhi government for the upcoming elections.

Kailash Gahlot had been personally involved in pushing the scheme forward, holding meetings with officials to ensure its timely execution.

Also Read | Will Kailash Gahlot join BJP after quitting AAP? Party says ‘ED, CBI have been…’

With his exit, concerns have mounted about the fate of such projects. Gahlot’s role in implementing other major schemes such as the “Pink Pass”, “Mukhyamantri Tirath Yatra Yojana”, and the “Electric Vehicle Policy” were also pivotal to the party’s image as a progressive, welfare-oriented organisation.

Resentment Towards AAP Leadership

The circumstances leading to Kailash Gahlot’s resignation also point to deepening discontent within AAP’s senior leadership. According to Indian Express, people within the party suggest that Gahlot had been unhappy with his treatment by the leadership for some time, especially after he was overlooked for key positions.

Also Read | On Kailash Gahlot’s resignation, AAP takes ‘Modi Washing Machine’ jibe

After the resignation of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia and the subsequent vacancy of six major portfolios, Kailash Gahlot was initially entrusted with the Finance Ministry. However, this was short-lived, as AAP chose Atishi to handle most of the crucial departments, including Law and Revenue, leaving Kailash Gahlot feeling sidelined.

Kailash Gahlot had been seen as one of the potential successors for key positions within AAP but was passed over, leading to growing frustration.

Also Read | Kailash Gahlot resigns from party saying ‘political ambitions have overtaken’

Gahlot’s To Contest on Delhi BJP Ticket From Najafgarh Seat?

As Gahlot transitions into the BJP fold, there are already speculations that he will contest the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections from his stronghold, Najafgarh, reports Indian Express citing AAP sources.

Key Takeaways
  • Kailash Gahlot’s departure signals potential instability within AAP ahead of crucial elections.
  • His exit raises concerns about the continuity and execution of key welfare schemes.
  • Gahlot’s shift to BJP underscores growing discontent among senior AAP leadership.

MoreLess
First Published:19 Nov 2024, 02:48 PM IST
Business NewsPoliticsNewsKailash Gahlot's exit to BJP a game-changer for AAP ahead of Delhi Elections?

