Will Arvinder Singh Lovely join BJP? Here's what he said after quitting Delhi Congress chief post
Amid the rumours of him joining the BJP, Arvinder Singh Lovely clarified that he has resigned from the post of Delhi Congress chief and is not joining any other political party.
Arvinder Singh Lovely, who resigned from the post of the Delhi Congress chief on Sunday, said he is not joining any other political party. His statement came amid speculations that he might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Delhi.