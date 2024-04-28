Amid the rumours of him joining the BJP, Arvinder Singh Lovely clarified that he has resigned from the post of Delhi Congress chief and is not joining any other political party.

Arvinder Singh Lovely, who resigned from the post of the Delhi Congress chief on Sunday, said he is not joining any other political party. His statement came amid speculations that he might join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) just ahead of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid the rumours, Lovely clarified that he has resigned from the post of Delhi Congress chief and not the party. "I have only resigned as Delhi Congress chief and I am not joining any political party," he was quoted by PTI as saying.

Earlier in the day, Congress ex-MLA Asif Mohammad Khan claimed that the BJP would field Lovely from the East Delhi constituency, replacing Harsh Malhotra. " I can say this, in the place of Harsh Malhotra, Lovely will be declared candidate within one or two days...," he told reporters on Sunday.

Reacting to the claims, Lovely said, "I thank [AAP leader] Saurabh Bharadwaj for his wishes. I think he makes the decisions on behalf of other parties. I have clearly said that I have resigned from the post of Delhi Congress chief."

Why did Lovely quit as Delhi Congress chief? Lovely resigned as the party's Delhi unit chief, citing the alliance with the AAP as one of the reasons. The move came as a setback to the Congress ahead of the Lok Sabha Eletions. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He said the Congress' Delhi unit was against the alliance withe the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) but the party high command went ahead with it.

“The Delhi Congress unit was against an alliance with a party which was formed on the sole basis of levelling false, fabricated and mala fide corruption charges against the Congress party," he said in his resignation letter sent to Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday.

"….Half of the cabinet ministers (of the party) are presently in jail on corruption charges," Lovely added, saying “despite that, the party (Congress) made a decision to ally with the AAP in Delhi". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"We respected the party's final decision ... I even went to the extent of visiting Mr (Arvind) Kejriwal's residence on the night of his arrest along with Mr Subash Chopra and Mr Sandeep Dikshit, despite the same being against my position on the matter," Lovely was quoted by PTI As saying

‘Ideals compromised’ Lovely said his resignation reflected the pain of Congress workers saddened by the fact that the "ideals they had been fighting for during the last seven to eight years" were being compromised.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday, Lovely said, “I resigned as Delhi Congress chief. I want to clarify that I have not resigned over discontent over tickets (for Lok Sabha polls)." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“We (Congress and AAP) are contesting the (Lok Sabha) polls together, but the Congress and its workers never gave a clean chit (to AAP) or gave them the credits to build schools and hospitals," he added.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!