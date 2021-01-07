Will be a 'strong walkover' for DMK-Congress in Tamil Nadu Assembly polls: Aiyar

"So it does come round to personalities, to whom would you entrust the government of Tamil Nadu, to Jayalalithaa or Karunanidhi. Now both of them have gone but that remains the fundamental challenge; would you prefer M K Stalin to either OPS, EPS or both, or do you have some third alternative in mind. I think the third alternative has been removed by developments over the last couple of years," he said, referring to the "poor performance" of Rajinikanth and Kamal Hassan.