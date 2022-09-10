'Will be successful if Opposition parties unite': Tejashwi Yadav

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that if all the Opposition parties unite, they will be successful in defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections, according to news agency ANI.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav on Friday said that if all the Opposition parties unite, they will be successful in defeating the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections, according to news agency ANI.
"We have been saying it for a long that if all of us (Opposition) are united, we will be successful in defeating the BJP," Yadav told media persons when asked about CM Nitish Kumar's recent meetings with Opposition leaders in the national capital.
"We have been saying it for a long that if all of us (Opposition) are united, we will be successful in defeating the BJP," Yadav told media persons when asked about CM Nitish Kumar's recent meetings with Opposition leaders in the national capital.
Recently, Nitish Kumar visited Delhi to meet several parties in the country and create an opposition bloc to fight against BJP. Bihar CM met Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh and Akhilesh Yadav, Communist Party of India (Marxist) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Indian National Lok Dal leader Om Prakash Chautala, and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav in Delhi.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
After the meeting, RJD leader Sharad Yadav even called Nitish Kumar to be a perfect face for the Opposition bloc if all the parties come together.
The chief minister, while addressing a JD(U) meeting in Bihar last week, also said that united opposition will defeat the ruling BJP and bundle it out for about 50 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.
"If all the opposition parties fight together, the BJP will be sent packing out for about 50 seats. I am devoting myself to this drive. BJP will try to disturb social and communal harmony in the state. We must foil their patterns by keeping vigil to the level of panchayats," Kumar said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Nitish Kumar has begun this drive after breaking the alliance with the BJP in August and forming the government with RJD in Bihar.
Earlier, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had also visited Bihar and met Nitish Kumar, and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as part of efforts toward forging opposition unity. On the other hand, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) meeting on Thursday announced that Nitish Kumar, Hemant Soren, and herself with other leaders will come together for the 2024 general election.