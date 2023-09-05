Will BJP rename Bharat if INDIA bloc rechristens itself 'BHARAT': Arvind Kejriwal2 min read 05 Sep 2023, 05:51 PM IST
Delhi CM Kejriwal questions BJP's motive behind changing the name of Bharat if opposition alliance INDIA renames itself.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday asked a "flustered" BJP whether it would change the name of Bharat if the opposition alliance INDIA rechristens itself ‘Bharat’, amid controversy over G20 dinner invites purportedly sent on behalf of the ‘President of Bharat’.