'Will bring out whole truth': Devendra Fadnavis on 2019 oath-taking with Ajit Pawar
- The development came days after Fadnavis claimed that the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar was aware of the actions of Ajit Pawar
As the political heat in Maharashtra remains up after the decision of the Election Commission to recognize Shinde-faction as the real ‘Shiv Sena’, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday made another move which can increase the rift between Opposition parties. While talking about his short-lived government with Ajit Pawar in November 2019, Fadnavis said that he will soon bring to light the whole truth about that alliance.
