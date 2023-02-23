Home / Politics / News /  'Will bring out whole truth': Devendra Fadnavis on 2019 oath-taking with Ajit Pawar
'Will bring out whole truth': Devendra Fadnavis on 2019 oath-taking with Ajit Pawar

2 min read . Updated: 23 Feb 2023, 10:49 PM IST Edited By Devesh Kumar
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis speaks to the media after Election Commission allots Shiv Sena name, bow and arrow symbol to the Shinde faction (ANI)Premium
  • The development came days after Fadnavis claimed that the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar was aware of the actions of Ajit Pawar

As the political heat in Maharashtra remains up after the decision of the Election Commission to recognize Shinde-faction as the real ‘Shiv Sena’, deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday made another move which can increase the rift between Opposition parties. While talking about his short-lived government with Ajit Pawar in November 2019, Fadnavis said that he will soon bring to light the whole truth about that alliance.

The development came days after the deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra claimed that the chief of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar was aware of the actions of Ajit Pawar.

"All the details will surface gradually, and you all will learn about them. What is in the public domain is only half the truth. I will bring out all the details," Fadnavis told reporters here, responding to questions. “The moment I say something, more information comes out from the other side. I am the one who will bring out everything," he added.

Sharad Pawar also responded to the allegation cryptically on Wednesday and said President's Rule imposed on the state was lifted only after an understanding between Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. He added that the Uddhav Thackrey-led government would not have formed until President's Rule was lifted.

After the Shiv Sena announced the snapping of ties with the BJP in 2019, in a shocking turn of events Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Chief Minister with Ajit Pawar as his deputy. The government couldn't survive more than three days as it didn't have the numbers.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi government which included Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress then came to power in the state, with Uddhav Thackrey as the Chief Minister.

"The statements of both Bawankule and Deputy CM Fadnavis are misleading in the context of NCP. We have nothing to do with the BJP, we are in absolute sync with all MVA partners and our ideologies are opposed to that of the BJP," said NCP leader Mahesh Tapase.

 

