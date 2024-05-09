Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘Will continue to fight for Bhim Mission’: Mayawati's nephew says after his removal from BSP national coordinator post
BREAKING NEWS

‘Will continue to fight for Bhim Mission’: Mayawati's nephew says after his removal from BSP national coordinator post

Livemint

  • Akash Anand responds to BSP leader Mayawati after being removed from national coordinator post, declaring loyalty and commitment to the party's mission.

Mint Image

Bahujan Samaj Party leader and party's chief Mayawati's successor, Akash Anand has responded to BSP supremo following his removal from the party's national coordinator post.

Taking to the X platform, Akash wrote in Hindi, "BSP chief Mayawati you are ideal for the entire Bahujan Samaj, crores of countrymen worship you...You are our universally accepted leader. Your orders are our obedience. I will continue to fight for Bhim Mission and my society till my last breath...".

On Tuesday, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati removed nephew Akash from the position of national coordinator and her 'political successor'.

Mayawati said she is taking the decision in the "larger interest" of the party and Anand is being removed from the positions till he attains "full maturity".

