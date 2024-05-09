Bahujan Samaj Party leader and party's chief Mayawati's successor, Akash Anand has responded to BSP supremo following his removal from the party's national coordinator post. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Taking to the X platform, Akash wrote in Hindi, "BSP chief Mayawati you are ideal for the entire Bahujan Samaj, crores of countrymen worship you...You are our universally accepted leader. Your orders are our obedience. I will continue to fight for Bhim Mission and my society till my last breath...".

On Tuesday, former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati removed nephew Akash from the position of national coordinator and her 'political successor'.

Mayawati said she is taking the decision in the "larger interest" of the party and Anand is being removed from the positions till he attains "full maturity".

