Can COP27 push for concrete climate action?

Developing countries will continue to push hard for a dedicated financing facility or funding channels to compensate for the loss and damage arising due to climate change. The reigning Egyptian Presidency has enlisted progress on this as a key target for COP27, amid continued pushback from the developed world. In fact, our analysis has found that no developed country has included any reference to loss and damage in their NDC. G-77 and China (negotiating block comprising developing nations) has requested that loss and damage be included in the COP27 agenda.