The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday chose party MLA from Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari as the Leader of Opposition in the new West Bengal Assembly.

Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad announced Adhikari's name as the leader of the BJP legislature party in the assembly after a meeting of the legislators at the party's Hastings office.

Overwhelmed to have been nominated by my Party as the Leader of Opposition in the Bidhan Sabha.



I thank the @BJP4India & @BJP4Bengal Leadership for reposing their faith in me.



Will hold the Govt accountable and defend the rights and interests of the great People of West Bengal. https://t.co/uSjzRBScNO — Suvendu Adhikari • শুভেন্দু অধিকারী (@SuvenduWB) May 10, 2021

Soon after his name was declared as LoP, Adhikari while addressing his party colleagues stated, "I would like to thank senior party leaders for making me the LoP. I will try to fulfil my duty and responsibility. In this Assembly elections, we have to notice three things…one is a loser Chief Minister candidate (Mamata Banerjee) has once again sworn in as the Chief Minister and this happened for the first time in Bengal. Secondly, for the first time, there will not be any representatives from the Congress and the Left Front at the State Assembly and the third important point is for the first time 77 BJP MLAs, in such large numbers, will be at the Assembly."

Adhikari had won election from Nandigram assembly seat, defeating his former mentor-turned-political adversary Mamata Banerjee by a narrow margin of over 1,900 votes.

A former state minister Adhikari had joined the BJP before the state polls.

After the high-octane battle of Nandigram, the chief minister and Adhikari will again be face-to-face in the assembly. The ruling TMC won 213 seats in the elections to 294- member Bengal house while the saffron party emerged as the main opposition bagging 77 seats.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.