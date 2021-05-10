Soon after his name was declared as LoP, Adhikari while addressing his party colleagues stated, "I would like to thank senior party leaders for making me the LoP. I will try to fulfil my duty and responsibility. In this Assembly elections, we have to notice three things…one is a loser Chief Minister candidate (Mamata Banerjee) has once again sworn in as the Chief Minister and this happened for the first time in Bengal. Secondly, for the first time, there will not be any representatives from the Congress and the Left Front at the State Assembly and the third important point is for the first time 77 BJP MLAs, in such large numbers, will be at the Assembly."