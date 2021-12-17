We will definitely win the Punjab polls, says former chief minister Amarinder Singh after announcing an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday for the upcoming state assembly elections early next year.

Singh today called on Union minister Gajendra Shekhawat at his residence in the national capital. After the meeting, they officially announced the alliance between the two parties.

Singh said, "The alliance will definitely, 101 per cent win the elections. And winnability will be the main criterion in finalising seats."

Shekhawat, also the BJP's Punjab in-charge, said, "We will contest Punjab assembly polls in alliance with Amarinder Singh's party." He said the details of seat-sharing will be announced at an "appropriate time".

Shekhawat had met Singh in Chandigarh earlier this month.

The former Punjab CM formed his own party Punjab Lok Congress days after he resigned as the chief minister and quit the Congress party. Earlier, the BJP had also broken its alliance with longstanding partner Shiromani Akali Dal over the issue of farm sector laws.

Assembly elections in Punjab are expected to be held early next year.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.