The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is slated to appoint the party's new national president as JP Nadda's term came to an end. JP Nada has been appointed as the Health and Family Welfare Minister as well as the Chemical and Fertilizer Minister in the Modi 3.0 cabinet. Reports now indicate that the party is close to finalising the name of its new president. Highly placed sources within the party have informed the Free Press Journal that Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis is expected to be appointed as the national party president.

As per the FPJ report, the deputy CM may resign as deputy CM in the coming weeks and move to Delhi to take over his new role. There are also questions about who will lead the BJP in the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections that will be held this year. Although it was initially thought that Fadnavis would stay in Maharashtra until after the elections before relocating, recent developments suggest he might move to Delhi sooner, the FPJ report stated.

The report also added that if Fadnavis moves to Delhi before the assembly polls then Vinod Tawde, the General Secretary, could be a potential candidate to lead the BJP in the polls, however, this has not been officially confirmed by BJP sources.

Earlier on 28 July, Devendra Fadnavis along with his wife and daughter met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi. After their meeting, the deputy CM also took to X and wrote, “Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's blessings have always been and will always be with Maharashtra. Every time I meet him, I get a new energy and his guidance. Today I got the opportunity to meet Hon'ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi with my family. My wife Amrita and daughter Divya were with me. I am very grateful to Hon'ble Prime Minister for giving me his valuable time!"

Coming back to BJP President news, on July 14, PTI reported that the party is planning to appoint a new national president by December 2024 for which the election process would begin on August 1. Before the election, PTI stated that the party were to conduct an extensive membership drive and work on strengthening its district and state units. It had said, the election process for state presidents will commence on December 1. Once the elections in 50 per cent of the states are completed, the official process to elect the national president will begin.

Meanwhile, the tenure of BJP National President, JP Nadda, came to an end. His term was earlier extended until June 2024.