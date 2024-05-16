‘Will end reservation, change constitution…,’ Arvind Kejriwal & Akhilesh Yadav on why BJP shouldn't be elected 3rd time
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter's party office in Lucknow on Thursday. The leaders exchanged greetings with one another.
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP's "400 paar" slogan on Thursday, asserting that the saffron party's real target is not 400 seats but 143 seats. Yadav emphasized that regardless of the BJP's aspirations, the people's mandate would leave them desperate, even for those 143 seats.