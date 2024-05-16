Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal met Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav at the latter's party office in Lucknow on Thursday. The leaders exchanged greetings with one another.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP's "400 paar" slogan on Thursday, asserting that the saffron party's real target is not 400 seats but 143 seats. Yadav emphasized that regardless of the BJP's aspirations, the people's mandate would leave them desperate, even for those 143 seats. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

He was addressing a joint press conference with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Lucknow.

"UP, Delhi, Punjab. The BJP gets trapped within 99 seats in these three states," the SP chief said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Speaking about the alliance's (INDIA bloc) purpose, he said, “We have to struggle for roti, kapada, makaan, but the bigger fight for us is to save the constitution. AAP and INDIA bloc are ousting the BJP"

The Aam Aadmi Party national convenor, Arvind Kejriwal, said, “The trends show that BJP is getting less than 220 seats. Their seats will be reduced in Haryana, Delhi, Punjab, Karnataka, Maharashtra, West Bengal, UP, Bihar, Jharkhand, and Rajasthan. BJP is not going to form its Government; the INDIA alliance is going to form its government..."

On Thursday Kejriwal noted that if the BJP comes to power after the Lok Sabha polls, it will change the Constitution and end reservation. The Delhi Chief Minister also reiterated his claim that Yogi Adityanath will be removed as Uttar Pradesh chief minister if the BJP again comes to power. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The people of the BJP have always been against reservation. They will change the Constitution and end reservation after coming to power," he said, adding that Yogi Adityanath would be removed as Uttar Pradesh chief minister if the BJP again came to power.

Commenting on PM Modi's retirement, Kejriwal said, "PM Modi will turn 75 on September 17, 2025. He has decided to make Amit Shah his successor and to make him PM on September 17, 2025... PM Modi has not yet said that he will not retire after 75 years, PM Modi has made this rule and I have full hope that he will follow this rule...''

The Aam Aadmi Party and the Samajwadi Party are partners in the INDIA bloc in their fight against the Bharatiya Janata Party in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Last week, the Supreme Court approved interim bail for the Aam Aadmi Party convenor until June 1, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the national capital. However, as per the terms of his bail, the Delhi Chief Minister cannot comment on his role in the Delhi liquor scam case.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!