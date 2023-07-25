Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Addressing a press conference, Deve Gowda said that his party will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election alone.

Asserting that, the JD(S) will not come into an electoral tie-up in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Deve Gowda said, "JDS will never sink...We will fight for parliament elections independently and will not take any help from any party. Let me be very clear. There is no question of aligning with anybody, we will fight the battle independently on our own."

Just last week, Deve Gowda's son and former Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy had said that his party would work with the BJP against the Congress government, raising speculation that JD(S) will join hands with the saffron party for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Earlier on Monday, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar alleged that the leaders of the BJP and the JD(S) together are planning to “destabilise" the Congress government in the state. Shivakumar alleged that leaders of both parties travelled to Singapore to hatch a plan to destabilise Siddaramaiah government.

“BJP and JD(S) leaders are trying to enter into a pact. They could not have a meeting in Bengaluru or in New Delhi and have now booked tickets to Singapore. Our enemies have become friends. I have information on people who have flown out (to Singapore) only to hatch a plan to destabilise the Congress government in Karnataka," Shivakumar said.

On Sunday, HD Kumaraswamy reportedly flew to Singapore for unknown reasons after conducting a press conference with the former State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.