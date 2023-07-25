'Will fight battle independently': JD(S) chief Deve Gowda rules out alliance with BJP for 2024 election1 min read 25 Jul 2023, 06:09 PM IST
Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda has ruled out the possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Addressing a press conference, Deve Gowda said that his party will fight the 2024 Lok Sabha election alone.
