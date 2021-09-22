An unrelenting Captain Amarinder Singh declared that he would fight Navjot Singh Sidhu’s elevation to Punjab chief ministership tooth and nail and was ready to make any sacrifice to save the country from such a dangerous man, his office said on Wednesday.

Even as Amarinder Singh reiterated his intention to counter any move to make Sidhu the state’s CM face, he said he will pit a strong candidate against him in 2022 Assembly polls to ensure his defeat. “He is dangerous for the state," said the ex-CM, according to the office of Captain Amarinder Singh.

In a statement put out, it was revealed that Captain disclosed he had offered his resignation to Sonia Gandhi 3 weeks earlier but she had asked him to continue.

“If she had called me and asked me to step down, I would have," he said, adding that “as a soldier, I know how to do my task and leave once called back."

“Priyanka and Rahul (Gandhi siblings) are like my children… this should not have ended like this. I am hurt." He said the Gandhi children were quite inexperienced and their advisors were clearly misguiding them, Captain Amarinder Singh further added.

Bitter infighting rocked the Congress party heading into the polls. At the heart of the crisis were cricketer-turned-politician and Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief Navjot Singh Sidhu and former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, publicly trading barbs at each other.

The conflict in the Congress' Punjab unit came to a point where it became untenable for Amarinder singh to continue. He stepped down finally on Saturday.

In a letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Amarinder Singh mentioned his personal anguish over political developments in the past five months and apprehended that the high command's move might cause instability in the state. Singh said he was resigning as he felt humiliated

Once touted to be in driver's seat to retain power in the upcoming polls, recent developments have split analysts and they are mixed on the Congress' chances going forward. Some say the Congress' Dalit pick is aimed at keeping Sidhu in check and to nullify the impact of Amarinder Singh stepping down. Others see it as a massive jolt to the party and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) gaining at their expense.

