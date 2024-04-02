JMM is yet to decide whether they will field Hemant Soren in the Dumka seat to contest against BJP nominee Sita Soren, Chief Minister Champai Soren on Tuesday said. “The party will take a call on this soon." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Rejecting her claims, the CM said the party made her MLA thrice.

Meanwhile, speaking about final call on the candidature of Kalpana Soren (wife of Hemant Soren) from Gandey, he said that the party will take a call on this within a week.

The by-poll to Gandey will be held on May 20 along with parliamentary elections in the state. The seat in Giridih district fell vacant after the resignation of JMM MLA Sarfaraz Ahmad and speculations are rife that Kalpana may be fielded from there.

"The JMM will take a final call in a week if Kalpana Soren will be fielded from the Gandey Assembly seat. If she contests and wins, the final decision on whether she will be made the chief minister will be taken by the party leaders including president Shibu Soren, Hemant Soren and others," the CM said.

Meanwhile, on Hemant Soren's arrest, he noted it is ‘a grat injustice’ and added “BJP-led forces may have succeeded in putting him behind bars but the tribals of Jharkhand will show the Bharatiya Janata Party the exit door in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls... We are more than confident of winning all 14 Lok Sabha seats in the state."

(With inputs from agencies)

