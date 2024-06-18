Will INDIA bloc get the Lok Sabha Deputy Speaker post? Explained in 5 points
If the opposition forces an election to the post of Speaker of the Lok Sabha next week, it would be the first such instance in the history of Independent India as the presiding officer has always been chosen by a consensus.
With just days left for the election of the new Lok Sabha Speaker, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and opposition's INDIA bloc are close to reaching a consensus on the crucial post in the Lower House of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha is set to elect a Speaker on June 26.