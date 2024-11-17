Will Kailash Gahlot join BJP after quitting AAP? Party leaders say ‘ED and CBI have been activated to…’

Delhi Minister Kailash Gahlot resigned from the AAP with immediate effect on Sunday — citing recent controversies and unfulfilled promises. Speculative reports suggest that the senior politician will join the BJP in the coming days. AAP leaders claim Gahlot had been left with no other option as he was facing ED and CBI cases.

“Kailash Gahlot's resignation is a part of BJP's dirty politics and conspiracy. BJP govt conducted ED raids on him. Income Tax raids were conducted at his residence for several days. BJP put an allegation of ₹112 crores on him. Pressure was created on him due to which Kailash Gahlot had to take this step. He did not have any option other than joining BJP,” said AAP MP Sanjay Singh.

A resignation letter addressed to Arvind Kejriwal pointed to “grave challenges” facing the party and awkward" and "embarrassing" controversies like ‘sheeshmahal’ that have cropped up in recent months. The developments come amid growing preparations for the Delhi Assembly polls slated to be held in February next year.

Party spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar also lashed out at the BJP for instigating ‘conspiracies’ ahead of the elections. She claimed that Gahlot had decided to join the BJP as the “struggle in jail is tough”.

“ED and CBI have been activated, There were several cases of ED and CBI on Kailash Gahlot and his family. So, he thought it was better to join the BJP rather than go to jail,” she added.

Members of the BJP have remained noncommittal about his induction — with Delhi BJP President Virendraa Sachdeva appreciating Gahlot for taking “a very courageous step”. Reports quoting the politician added that the party did not have any proposal for the former AAP leader at this time.

"Gahlot stepped down raising the same issues for which the BJP was protesting and fighting against Kejriwal and AAP. His resignation proves that even the AAP leaders do not consider Kejriwal as an honest politician," Sachdeva added.