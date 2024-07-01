Will Mayawati’s BSP lose its national party tag after a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections? Details here

  • The BSP couldn’t win any seats in recently held Lok Sabha Elections. The party’s vote share has also gone down to 2.04 per cent. The party had fielded candidates in 424 Lok Sabha seats, including 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated10:55 AM IST
BSP chief Mayawati
BSP chief Mayawati

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) is facing the prospect of losing its national party status following its poor performance in the recently held Lok Sabha Elections 2024. The party failed to win any seats in the elections, and its vote share came down to about 2.04 per cent.

The BSP is the only national-level Dalit party in the country. It could lose its national party status once the Election Commission of India carries out its review.

Six National Political Parties

Currently, the Election Commission recognises six political parties as national parties: the BJP, the Congress, the Aam Aadmi Party, the National People’s Party, the CPM and the BSP.

Also Read | Mayawati’s BSP to ‘carefully’ consider Muslim representation in future polls

Kanshi Ram founded the BSP in April 1984 and later named Mayawati his successor. The BSP was recognised as a national party in 1997. However, the party saw a decline in its electoral performance after the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections.

According to the rules in the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, a party gets national status if it polled at least 6 per cent of the total valid votes in four or more states in the last general election and has at least four MPs.

A party can also get a national status if it wins at least 2 per cent of the seats in the Lok Sabha and the winners are from at least three states. The third condition for attaining a national party status is that it has to be a recognised state party in at least four states.

Declining Performance

The BSP couldn’t win any seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, but it won ten seats in the 2019 general election. According to the poll panel website, the party’s vote share decreased to 2.04 per cent.

Also Read | Faizabad giant-slayer Awadhesh Prasad INDIA bloc’s LS Deputy Speaker nominee?

The party fielded candidates in 424 Lok Sabha seats, including 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh. In 2019, the BSP’s vote share was 3.67 per cent. In 2009, the BSP won 21 seats with a vote share of 6.17 per cent. In 2014, it did not win any seats and polled 4.19 per cent of the votes.

According to a report in the Indian Express, the BSP doesn’t fulfil the first two criteria for retaining its national party status. For the third criterion, the party has to meet the conditions for being a recognised state party in four or more states, which it also does not meet.

The Indian Express report said the poll panel is expected to start the review process after the statistical reports of the 2024 elections are published.

Not the first time

Earlier, too, the BSP’s national party status was at risk. In 2014, it almost lost its national party status. An amendment in the rules by the poll panel saved it. From a review every five years, the new rules made a review once in ten years.

Also Read | Exclusive: How Alliance With RLD Saved BJP In Uttar Pradesh

A national party avails many benefits. Apart from a common election symbol, a national party also gets accommodation for an office in Delhi, free copies of the electoral roll and airtime on Doordarshan and All-India Radio during elections, among other benefits.

Catch all the Politics News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
HomePoliticsNewsWill Mayawati’s BSP lose its national party tag after a poor show in the Lok Sabha elections? Details here

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

307.15
06:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
0.95 (0.31%)

Tata Steel

175.30
06:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.3 (0.75%)

Wipro

531.10
06:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
16.2 (3.15%)

GAIL India

220.75
06:23 AM | 1 JUL 2024
1.25 (0.57%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers

2,297.00
06:15 AM | 1 JUL 2024
197.45 (9.4%)

Home First Finance Company India

1,130.75
06:14 AM | 1 JUL 2024
94.95 (9.17%)

Vaibhav Global

334.70
06:15 AM | 1 JUL 2024
26 (8.42%)

JSW Infrastructure

353.85
06:15 AM | 1 JUL 2024
25.75 (7.85%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    73,272.00-862.00
    Chennai
    73,703.000.00
    Delhi
    72,984.00-1,006.00
    Kolkata
    73,200.00-287.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.10
    Kolkata
    104.95/L1.01
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Politics

    More From Popular in Politics
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue