Jaipur: The Congress party will go and meet the President and if required will also stage a protest outside the Prime Minister's residence in connection with the ongoing situation in Rajasthan, said state's Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday.

Gehlot said this at the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) meet held at Hotel Fairmont in Jaipur, which was attended by several party MLAs, after Governor Kalraj Mishra had questioned the state government over the need to convene an Assembly session urgently.

"We will go to Rashtrapati Bhawan to meet the President if needed. Also, if required, we will stage protest outside PM's residence," Gehlot said.

The Rajasthan CM is scheduled to meet the Governor later today to give a fresh proposal for convening the Assembly session.Earlier, Rajasthan Governor's Secretariat had said the date on which the Assembly session is to be convened has not been mentioned in the cabinet note and no approval was given by the Rajasthan cabinet.

A press release by the secretariat said the state government had presented a paper to convene the session of the Assembly at very short notice on the night of July 23. The paper was analysed and legal experts were consulted over it, it said.

The secretariat said there is no justification provided for holding of the session at short notice nor any agenda has been proposed for the same.

It said 21-day notice is required for the session to be called according to the normal procedures.

Rajasthan plunged into a political crisis after differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open.

Pilot was removed as the deputy chief minister of Rajasthan and as the state unit chief of the party on July 14. Rajasthan Assembly Speaker CP Joshi has sent disqualification notices to Pilot and 18 other legislators.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

