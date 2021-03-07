While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to address the election rally in Kolkata, speculations are rife that Mithun Chakraborty and Sourav Ganguly will be in attendance.

Questions have been raised on both, Chakraborty and Ganguly being present at the rally, and joining the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Party leaders have floated the name in multiple instances.

BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya met Chakraborty on Sunday at the latter's residence in Belgachia.

"I have spoken with him (Mithun Chakraborty) over the telephone, he's going to come today. I will be able to make a comment only after a detailed discussion with him," said Vijayvargiya.

Earlier, the state BJP vice president Arjun Singh had said that people of the state will be happy if the actor shares a stage with the prime minister.

"If he joins, it will be good for both the party and the state. And if he shares the stage with PM Modi, then the people of Bengal will be happy," Singh had said, reported Hindustan Times.

On whether there has been any discussion regarding this among the party workers, he said, "I am not the authorised person."

Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before resigning.

Rumours of him joining the BJP had started doing rounds after the actor hosted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai home recently. However, dismissing the claims, Chakraborty had said he had a "spiritual relationship" with Mohan Bhagwat.

"I have a spiritual relationship with him. It is a very deep spiritual relation. There was a plan that he would come to my home when he visits Mumbai. It so happened that I returned to Mumbai from Lucknow after a shoot and he too is in Mumbai. So 'jud gaye hum (we connected)'," he told reporters.

On the other hand, about Ganguly attending the event, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya has said that he is most welcome if his health permitting.

"We know Sourav is under rest at home. If he considers attending the meeting, health and weather conditions permitting, he will be most welcome. If he is present, we think he will like it. The crowd will also like that. But we don't know. It is for him to decide," Bhattacharya said.

State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had earlier said that he is not aware of any claims regarding Ganguly joining the saffron front.









