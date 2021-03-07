Chakraborty, 70, was a Rajya Sabha MP for the TMC for two years, before resigning.
Rumours of him joining the BJP had started doing rounds after the actor hosted RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat at his Mumbai home recently. However, dismissing the claims, Chakraborty had said he had a "spiritual relationship" with Mohan Bhagwat.
"I have a spiritual relationship with him. It is a very deep spiritual relation. There was a plan that he would come to my home when he visits Mumbai. It so happened that I returned to Mumbai from Lucknow after a shoot and he too is in Mumbai. So 'jud gaye hum (we connected)'," he told reporters.
On the other hand, about Ganguly attending the event, BJP spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya has said that he is most welcome if his health permitting.
"We know Sourav is under rest at home. If he considers attending the meeting, health and weather conditions permitting, he will be most welcome. If he is present, we think he will like it. The crowd will also like that. But we don't know. It is for him to decide," Bhattacharya said.
State BJP chief Dilip Ghosh had earlier said that he is not aware of any claims regarding Ganguly joining the saffron front.