Will Nitin Nabin replace JP Nadda as BJP's national president? Here's what we know

Bihar cabinet minister Nitin Nabin was on Sunday appointed as the Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) new working president. The decision was taken by the BJP Parliamentary Board, the party's highest decision-making body.

Nabin, party insiders told news agency PTI, is all set to succeed JP Nadda as a full-time president of the party and thus becoming one of the youngest to hold the position in the saffron party.

Though Nadda's term had ended before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, it was extended multiple times. BJP bylaws stipulated that before appointing the national president, the party had to hold elections in at least 50 per cent of the state units.

Nabin, 45, has become the BJP’s youngest working president.

If elevated to BJP President, Nabin will lead the party as it gears up for next year’s assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Puducherry.

Nabin will likely assume the national president’s post in January, followed by a national executive committee meeting to ratify his appointment, according to anonymous BJP functionaries who spoke with Hindustan Times.

Nitin would also be the first BJP president from Bihar.

Incidentally, BJP President Nadda, 65, was also born in Bihar and received his early education in Patna before moving to his home state of Himachal Pradesh.

Nadda described Nabin as "a dynamic leader from the sacred land of knowledge and culture, Bihar" and said he is confident that the party will reach new heights under his leadership and with the guidance of Prime Minister Modi.

Nabin will be in Delhi today, 15 December. After being received by Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and seven BJP MPs, Nabin will head to the BJP headquarters, where he will receive a grand welcome.

Who is Nitin Nabin? A five-time MLA, Nitin Nabin, represents the Bankipur assembly constituency in Bihar. He won the recently held Bihar election from the seat by a margin of over 51,000 votes.

“I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the central leadership… for giving me this opportunity. I have the Prime Minister’s blessings, and I will further advance the guidance and leadership he has provided,” Nabin was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

At 26, Nitin Nabin was fielded by the BJP from the Patna West assembly seat in 2006, following the death of his father and veteran party leader, Navin Kishore Sinha.

In nearly two decades since then, Nabin, has been a five-term MLA after consecutive wins from rechristened Bankipur. He has served twice as a state minister.

The choice for the party's top post left everyone surprised, again, as the BJP has been known for naming dark horses for key positions. Nabin himself was busy attending public functions in his constituency, where he thanked party workers for his victory in the recent assembly election.

At an event, much before the announcement of his name as the BJP national working president, he said he bows before the workers of the party whose hard work creates many Nitin Nabins.

PM showers praise Prime Minister Narendra Modi showered effusive praise on Nabin's appointment as national working president, saying he has distinguished himself as a hardworking Karyakarta.

"He is a young and industrious leader with rich organisational experience and has an impressive record as MLA as well as Minister in Bihar for multiple terms. He has diligently worked to fulfil people's aspirations.

"He is known for his humble nature and grounded style of working. I am confident that his energy and dedication will strengthen our party in the times to come," Modi said.

A Kayasth by caste, Nabin is at present the PWD minister in Bihar.

Home Minister and former party president Amit Shah said Nabin possesses extensive experience of working among the people and his elevation is an honour for every young BJP worker who toils day and night.

A party leader said Nabin is young and has a lot of experience in governance and working for the people and the organisation. He has served as a minister in the Bihar government on multiple occasions and has also worked extensively for the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha.

He has experience as the Prabhari (party in charge) of Chhattisgarh and Sikkim. His role was highly praised within BJP circles for the party's revival in Chhattisgarh.

Born in Ranchi, now in Jharkhand, Nabin has a son and a daughter.