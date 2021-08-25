Will NMP succeed in helping govt earn revenues?

In a country like India, with massive infrastructure deficit, finding resources to build physical assets is a daunting task. Hence, the government wants to monetize existing infrastructure assets by leasing them out to private firms for a fixed tenure under a revenue sharing model. It will help the authorities ease fiscal constraints and free up balance sheets for more greenfield infrastructure creation. For example, a stadium built by the government that remains idle for most part of the year can be leased to a private party that can efficiently manage it by organizing cultural functions and allowing the public to use it for a fee.