Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is reportedly upset at the repeated disruptions in the House and stayed away from the proceedings on Wednesday morning. Lok Sabha Speaker was not in the chair as the Parliament re-assembled for the day on Wednesday.

Since the start of the Monsoon session, the Lok Sabha has been witnessing uproarious scenes and Speaker Om Birla has decided to refrain from chairing the Lower House untill the members behave in accordance with the dignity of the House, sources said on Wednesday to news agency ANI.

Om Birla has expressed deep displeasure with both the ruling party and the opposition over the functioning of the House, according to sources,ANI has reported.

Parliament officials said Om Birla was upset at the behaviour of both the Opposition and Treasury benches during the passage of bills in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, as reported by news agency PTI.

The officials said that both the opposition and treasury benches have been conveyed of the Speaker's displeasure over the repeated disruptions in Parliament since the Monsoon session began on July 20.

The Lok Sabha speaker told both sides that he will not come to Lok Sabha until MPs behave according to the dignity of the House. Even today, when the proceedings of the House started, Birla did not come to the Speaker's seat.

Meanwhile, as Lok Sabha assembled for the post-lunch session, the opposition members trooped into the well of the House and raised slogans demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the situation in Manipur.

BJP member Kirit Solanki, who was in the Chair, appealed to the opposition members to maintain decorum as he asked ministers to lay parliamentary papers on the table of the House.

With the opposition leaders refusing to budge, the Chair adjourned the proceedings for the day.

The monsoon session of Parliament has seen disruptions since its beginning on July 20 with opposition members pressing their demand for a detailed discussion on Manipur and a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

*With agency inputs