Will not come to Lok Sabha until MPs behave…: Om Birla upset at disruptions, skips proceedings1 min read 02 Aug 2023, 04:49 PM IST
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla upset with disruptions, stays away from proceedings; demands dignity in the House
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla is reportedly upset at the repeated disruptions in the House and stayed away from the proceedings on Wednesday morning. Lok Sabha Speaker was not in the chair as the Parliament re-assembled for the day on Wednesday.
