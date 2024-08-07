Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday after she entered the final round of women's wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024. Months ago the ace Indian was subject to massive trolling as she led the wrestlers' protest against BJP leader Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment. Phogat's achievement has stirred a massive reaction from the opposition leaders. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked if the PM will call Phogat for her achievement.

