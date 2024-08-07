Hello User
Business News/ Politics / News/  ‘Will PM Modi call Vinesh Phogat?’ questions Congress's Jairam Ramesh after ace wrestler secures silver at Olympics 2024

‘Will PM Modi call Vinesh Phogat?’ questions Congress's Jairam Ramesh after ace wrestler secures silver at Olympics 2024

Livemint

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh has questioned whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi will call Vinesh Phogat after the ace Indian wrestler entered in Olympics final

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh exults as Vinesh Phogat stuns 'unbeatable' top seed in Paris

Vinesh Phogat scripted history on Tuesday after she entered the final round of women's wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024. Months ago the ace Indian was subject to massive trolling as she led the wrestlers' protest against BJP leader Brij Bhushan over allegations of sexual harassment. Phogat's achievement has stirred a massive reaction from the opposition leaders. Congress leader Jairam Ramesh on Tuesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and asked if the PM will call Phogat for her achievement.

“Vinesh Phogat is assured of a silver or a gold medal at Paris. Will the non-biological PM call her? To congratulate her of course but more importantly to apologise for the atrocious manner in which the Delhi Police misbehaved with her during the women wrestlers protest?," wrote Jairam Ramesh on X.

(More to come)

