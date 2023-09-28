‘Will PM Modi resign for false CBI inquiry?’: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal slam BJP on residence renovation issue
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the CBI inquiry and asserted that like all previous inquiries, nothing will come out of this investigation
A day after Union Home Ministry ordered a CBI probe into the allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for renovating his residence at a cost allegedly to the tune of ₹45 crore, Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Delhi Chief Minister asked if PM Modi would resign in case CBI finds nothing in the inquiry.