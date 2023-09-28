A day after Union Home Ministry ordered a CBI probe into the allegations against Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for renovating his residence at a cost allegedly to the tune of ₹45 crore, Arvind Kejriwal launched a sharp attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP. Delhi Chief Minister asked if PM Modi would resign in case CBI finds nothing in the inquiry. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers Preliminary Enquiry “Just as nothing was found in all the previous inquiries, similarly if nothing is found in this inquiry too, will he (PM Modi) resign for making a false inquiry?" he asked.

Arvind Kejriwal welcomed the CBI inquiry and asserted that like all previous inquiries, nothing will come out of this investigation. "Kejriwal will not bow down no matter how many fake investigations are initiated," he said adding that PM Modi is nervous. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"They registered more than 33 cases against me. They have been investigating for the last 8 years since I became the chief minister of Delhi, but nothing has been found. They have started this new inquiry. I welcome this too, as nothing will be found," he added.

L-G recommended CBI probe BJP has been raising the issue of spending ₹45 crore on the renovation of the residence of Delhi CM for some time now. As the voices grew louder, Delhi's Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena asked the Chief Secretary of Delhi to submit a report on the matter. In its report, the Chief Secretary found prima facie irregularities in the renovation work after which the L-G recommended a probe in the matter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: AAP hits out on MHA after CBI gets nod to probe CM residence renovation "The BJP is leaving no stone unturned in finishing off the Aam Aadmi Party. Today, there is only the AAP seeking votes based on work done in the field of health and education. However, the BJP does not want the poor to receive the best education and healthcare services. This will lead to the defeat of the BJP's religion and caste-based politics," the AAP said in a statement.

