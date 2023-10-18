Sharad Pawar is not the Prime Minister of India, said Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while clarifying that he did not ask the Nationalist Congress Party chief about his meetings with industrialist Gautam Adani.

Rahul Gandhi, at a press conference here, also accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of safeguarding Adani. He cited a recent report by the Financial Times which claimed that Adani buys coal from Indonesia and its price double when it reaches India. The Congress leader further blamed Adani for the rising electricity prices in India and said that the citizens' money was going to Adani's pockets through overpricing. “People are paying more for each unit. The figure " ₹32,000 crore" will only go up. This is impossible without PM Modi's protection. Still, there is no investigation into it. Why?" Rahul Gandhi said.

He also said, "...This time the theft is happening from the pockets of the public...When you push the button for a switch, Adani gets money in his pocket...Enquiry is happening in different countries and people are asking questions but nothing is happening in India... "

“...Adani buys coal in Indonesia and by the time the coal arrives in India, its price doubles...Our electricity prices are going up...He (Adani) takes money from the poorest people...This story would bring down any government. This is direct theft…Will initiate probe over it if come to power," Rahul Gandhi added.

Rahul Gandhi showed a media report on 'Adani and the mysterious coal price rises' at a press conference in Delhi.

Union Minister Prahlad Patel reacted to Rahul Gandhi's remarks and said, “I feel the public will remember the direct benefit given by PM Modi...Congress MP Rahul Gandhi never understood the ground reality."