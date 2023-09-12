Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said thatanyone who speaks against the Sanatan Dharma would have his tongue pulled out and his eyes gouged out. The minister was speaking at a public rally in Barmer district of Rajasthan last week during BJP's Parivartan Yatra. A video of Shekhawat making the purported remarks went viral on social media.

“We have to stand up to the challenge. We will pull out the tongue of anyone who speaks against Sanatan. We will also gouge out those eyes raised against Sanatan," Shekhawat said while reacting to the recent comments made by Tamil Nadu Youth Welfare Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin against the Sanatan Dharma,

“We challenge that no person who speaks against Sanatan will be able to maintain political position and power in this country. They try to attack our culture and history," he said as quoted by news agency PTI. In the rally, Shekhawat also said the opposition INDIA alliance is a grouping of those who have been involved in various scams like fodder scam and others. He said opposition parties' objective is to defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

“(Congress president) Mallikarjun Kharge says that if Modi wins, Sanatan will become powerful, hence there is a need to defeat him. Two days ago, the DMK Chief Minister's son made remarks against Sanatan. He (Udhayanidhi Stalin), while comparing it to coronavirus, says that Sanatan culture should be eliminated from the country," the Jodhpur MP said.

Shekhawat said that many invaders tried to weaken Indian culture for 2,000 years.

“Rulers like Alauddin Khilji and Aurangzeb tried but ancestors of yours and mine were capable and protect the culture. We swear by all those ancestors, whether it is Maharaja Surajmal, Veer Durgadas or Maharana Pratap, that we will not tolerate those who attack Sanatan. We will throw them away," the Union jal shakti minister said.

With PTI Inputs