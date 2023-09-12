Will pull out tongue and gouge out eyes, says Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Udhayanidhi's comments1 min read 12 Sep 2023, 07:09 PM IST
Union minister threatens violence against those who speak against Sanatan Dharma
Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said thatanyone who speaks against the Sanatan Dharma would have his tongue pulled out and his eyes gouged out. The minister was speaking at a public rally in Barmer district of Rajasthan last week during BJP's Parivartan Yatra. A video of Shekhawat making the purported remarks went viral on social media.