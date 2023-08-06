Will Rahul Gandhi be reinstated as Lok Sabha MP tomorrow? Spotlight on Speaker Om Birla1 min read 06 Aug 2023, 11:10 PM IST
The spotlight remains on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla whose signature will confirm Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement
Days after the Supreme Court stayed Rahul Gandhi’s conviction in a 2019 criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark, paving the way for his reinstatement as a Lok Sabha MP, it has come to light that papers for his restoration have been prepared. The spotlight remains on Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla whose signature will confirm Rahul Gandhi’s reinstatement.